Hindutva’s Rise

When we see that green and white flag fluttering over our cities and towns on 14th August, we do not recall a mere historical milestone but a monolithic struggle. Pakistan’s Independence Day is more an observance of the reminder of an immense political and moral victory – the capacity to exist with dignity, faith, and freedom. It is also a day for serious introspection – not only about how much distance we have covered, but about what we opposed then, and what we remain cautious of now.

Pakistan appeared on the map in 1947 after a protracted political and ideological struggle, led by our visionary leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and fought by millions of Indian subcontinent Muslims. The call for a homeland was not inspired by ambition but necessity – a response to centuries of political exclusion and growing religious polarisation.

For all those who ever doubted the logic of the establishment of Pakistan, contemporary India is the strongest justification for the Two-Nation Theory.

The partition of British India was followed by one of the largest mass migrations in the history of recorded time, as approximately 15 million people were moved across borders in conditions usually of a bestial and inhuman type. Carnage was particularly brutal, comprising massacres, forced conversions, mass abductions, and brutal sexual assault. In June 2008, Harvard Kennedy School estimated that nearly 3.7 million migrants perished. Through all the tragedy, however, the Muslim community found comfort in Pakistan’s dream – where they would be able to practice their religion openly, maintain their culture, and choose their own fate.

Freedom is not an abstract concept; it is the very essence of human dignity. We can call the ‘Azaan’ five times a day freely in Pakistan without fear. We can live under the laws based on our own values. We have a constitution that upholds the supremacy of Allah, the significance of Islamic principles, and the sanctity of human life.

Though there are still challenges like economic inequality, political uncertainty, or social injustice, we retain the strongest weapon for change – freedom. To live with freedom and dignity wasn’t possible under the British Raj, and is still denied to Muslims in contemporary India.

Perhaps the visionary leaders of yesteryears, led by the great Quaid-e-Azam, realised early on what was to follow. The very purpose of Pakistan’s existence can be grasped by observing what India is today under the ideology of Hindutva, a word coined in 1923 by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In his booklet “Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?”, Savarkar contended for a nation which was Hindus’ sole property, where minorities would exist merely as second-class citizens-denied equal rights unless they submitted culturally and religiously.

Now, Savarkar’s ideology is a political reality in India in the form of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which blatantly promotes Hindutva ideals. What was previously regarded as extremist fringe ideology has been mainstreamed into policy and law.

Following are some of the glaring discriminatory actions taken by the BJP Government since coming into power in 2014:

Revocation of Article 370 & 35A.

Depriving Jammu & Kashmir of its special status was not merely a constitutional move to alter the demographics – it was also a military crackdown in the only Muslim-dominated state in India.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Indian law regarding citizenship was altered for the first time by the Modi Government and enforced despite massive protests, claiming scores of deaths and many more arrests. The act excludes Muslims and other minority groups from seeking Indian citizenship while clearly violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which says: “The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.”

Mob Lynching and Cow Vigilantism.

Innocent Muslims have been lynched for supposedly carrying beef. The cow vigilantes, usually videotaped, not only go unpunished – they are praised by some sections of society.

Hijab Bans and School Discrimination: Muslim girls have been prohibited from wearing hijabs in schools in states such as Karnataka, excluding them from access to primary education in contravention of the Indian Constitution Article 25

Arrest of Activists and Journalists. High-profile Muslim activists and journalists have been arrested under repressive laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for merely criticising the government or fighting for minority rights.

All such oppressive actions lead to a chilling trend – an organised attempt to exclude Muslims, erase their history, and challenge their right to be equal citizens.

For all those who ever doubted the logic of the establishment of Pakistan, contemporary India is the strongest justification for the Two-Nation Theory. Had Pakistan not existed, 255 million Muslims in present Pakistan could have been in the same situation as their more than 230 million Muslim brethren? Muslims, the largest minority in India, constituting 14 per cent of India’s majority Hindu population of over 1.46 billion, the most populous country in the world today, now surpassing China, are forced to constantly prove their allegiance to the Hindu zealots.

In contrast, Pakistan is not only a nation but a refuge. It is where we are free to pen our own history, safeguard our faith, and define our fate without the threat of cultural extinction.

While Hindutva might be flourishing politically, it is weakening morally and socially. India’s preoccupation with religious majoritarianism is disengaging its very intellectual elite and global supporters. More profoundly, it is absolutely opposed to the rising tide of liberalism, global human rights rhetoric, and cyber visibility.

India is portraying itself as an economic and technological giant, but world domination cannot be achieved at the expense of razing mosques and lynching minorities. India’s youth, being exposed to global values, increasingly question the hate narrative. Civil unrest is on the rise. Voices in the belly are becoming louder, asking for an India for all and not just the Hindus.

Pakistan is not an ideal country. It is experiencing extremism, corruption and disparity. At the same time, we need to remember that our inspirational ideology isn’t imperfect. Pakistan came into being to ensure diversity, promote justice, and safeguard human dignity.

This Independence Day, let us celebrate with flags and firecrackers, but with a stronger commitment also. Let us preach religious harmony in Pakistan, all respect to the minorities and be the voice for the voiceless-especially our brothers, Muslims of India, who are being crushed under the boots of Hindutva.

Pakistan isn’t a country-it’s a light of hope, of resilience, and of justice in a world confronted by rising fascism and cultural annihilation. As the Indian state doubles down on its Hindutva, it’s heading down a dangerous path of isolating its population and destabilising the subcontinent. It’s only a matter of time before India’s contradictions burst in its face-because hate cannot keep a nation together forever.

Conversely, nonetheless, Pakistan in all its flaws still possesses the right ideals – inclusion, belief, and sacrifice. As long as we cling to our ideals of creation, invest in our humanity, and are inspired by the vision of harmony, belief, and discipline, Pakistan will not merely exist-Pakistan will flourish.

Let us fly our flags high with honour, not merely as a symbol of liberty, but as a symbol of mission.

The writer regularly writes for various newspapers and blogs. His research interests include Asia-Pacific geopolitics, maritime governance, and leadership. He can be reached at [email protected]