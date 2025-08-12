Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has been nominated for the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz award. The government recognizes his efforts during the recent Pakistan-India conflict. He played a key role in communicating Pakistan’s stance to the international community. Tarar worked tirelessly to ensure Pakistan’s message was clear worldwide. His dedication highlighted the importance of media during times of war. Many appreciated his efforts to present Pakistan’s perspective effectively.

Alongside Tarar, Mubashir Hasan, the Press Information Officer, also received a Sitara-i-Imtiaz nomination. Both nominations were made by the Pakistan Armed Forces. This shows how highly their contributions are valued by the military. The Sitara-i-Imtiaz is one of Pakistan’s top awards. It is the third-highest civilian and military honor. Every year, Pakistan Day on March 23 marks the presentation of this award.

The recognition emphasizes the vital role of media and information officials during conflicts. Their work helped communicate Pakistan’s position globally. The nominations of Tarar and Hasan reflect their service during a difficult time. Their efforts ensured Pakistan’s voice was heard clearly and confidently.

Recently, Tarar also responded to economic claims made by the opposition. He denied their allegations and called their statements misleading. Tarar highlighted positive economic signs, such as decreasing inflation and rising exports. He also mentioned the steady growth of the stock market. Overall, Tarar stressed that the economy is showing signs of improvement and growth.

This recognition and Tarar’s responses show his commitment to Pakistan’s national interests. His work during the conflict and in economic matters demonstrates his dedication. The government’s awards and statements underline the importance of media and information officials. Their efforts continue to shape Pakistan’s image both at home and abroad.