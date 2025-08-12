CJP pension soars 327% in 14 years, Senate told

Islamabad: The Ministry of Law and Justice has disclosed a sharp rise in the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s post-retirement pension over the last 14 years, with a jump from Rs560,000 in 2010 to Rs2.39 million in 2024. The figures were submitted in a written response during the Senate’s question hour.

According to the official data, the CJP’s pension saw annual increases through each year. It rose to Rs644,000 in 2011, Rs773,000 in 2012, and then to Rs850,000 in 2013. By 2018, the amount reached Rs1.338 million, before crossing Rs1.4 million in 2021. A notable increase occurred between 2023 and 2024, where it jumped by over Rs730,000 in a single year.

Additionally, the ministry revealed a detailed list of lifetime benefits for the widow of a retired judge. These include the services of a driver and orderly, 2,000 units of free electricity, unlimited water, 300 litres of monthly petrol, and complete exemption from income tax. These facilities continue regardless of the widow’s financial standing.

The information comes amid rising public scrutiny over elite benefits as ordinary citizens face inflation and economic hardship. Critics argue such pension hikes are excessive. However, legal experts and judiciary officials defend the privileges, citing the need for financial security and independence after retirement.

Notably, the data did not include similar figures for lower court judges or comparison with other state institutions, raising further calls for greater transparency in the public sector compensation system.