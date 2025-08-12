Bilawal urges federal government to issue new NFC award

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has urged the federal government to immediately issue a new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. Speaking to media in Hyderabad, he emphasized that while provinces have taken on new responsibilities, the NFC Award remains outdated. He stressed that financial resources must match the responsibilities given to provincial governments under the 18th Amendment.

Bilawal stated that the federal government should not shift its failures onto provinces. He pointed out that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has consistently failed to meet tax collection targets. According to him, this failure lies with the federal administration and the FBR itself, not with the provinces. He demanded that the NFC Award be updated through a fresh meeting of the commission to ensure fair resource distribution.

While addressing development in Hyderabad, Bilawal said the city is witnessing fast progress for the first time. He highlighted ongoing projects such as the Ring Road and called for the establishment of an airport in Hyderabad. He urged the Prime Minister to consider this a gift to the people of Hyderabad, saying the city deserves modern infrastructure and facilities.

Commenting on recent constitutional matters, Bilawal said the 26th Amendment was a major achievement but not tied to any single era. He dismissed talk of a 27th Amendment as mere speculation, saying the government has made no formal contact with his party on the matter. He made it clear that the PPP has not been consulted on any proposed changes.

In closing, Bilawal reiterated that with the devolution of powers through the 18th Amendment, provinces must also receive a fair share of resources. He said the current NFC Award does not reflect today’s realities and must be revised. He called on all political stakeholders to support a stronger and fairer financial framework that respects provincial autonomy.