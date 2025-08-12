PTI to celebrate Independence, demand Imran’s release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has announced that the party will celebrate Independence Day on August 14 while also raising its voice for the release of party founder Imran Khan. He warned that ignoring the public mandate could pose a serious threat to both the country and democracy, stressing the importance of political respect and dialogue.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, Barrister Gohar said that PTI believes in holding meaningful talks. He noted that the party had made genuine efforts to initiate dialogue, aiming to end terrorism and establish lasting peace. He emphasized that such engagement is vital for political stability and national unity.

Highlighting the suffering caused by terrorism, Barrister Gohar stated that people in the tribal districts have been deeply affected. He stressed that disqualification is never a solution, as mistakes happen with everyone. Referring to the May 9 incident, he expressed regret, but reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with full spirit and enthusiasm.

He pointed out that controlling both internal and external unrest is the responsibility of the federal government. According to him, PTI is being subjected to discriminatory treatment, and the ongoing wave of political disqualifications must come to an end for the sake of fair politics.

Barrister Gohar reiterated that respect for the public mandate is essential to safeguard the country and democracy. He once again called for dialogue, stressing that negotiations should take place to end unrest and build a more stable future.

With Independence Day approaching, PTI plans to combine celebrations with political advocacy, seeking not only to honor the nation’s freedom but also to press for justice and democratic integrity.