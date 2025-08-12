ATC seizes PTI leaders’ properties, frees Shah Mahmood

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has ordered the seizure of properties belonging to key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders convicted in the May 9 violence cases. The court also issued a verdict acquitting PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two related cases and ordered his release.

The verdict, issued Tuesday, follows the court’s decision a day earlier to sentence senior PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each. The charges stem from their involvement in the arson attack on Lahore’s Shadman Police Station and other related incidents.

The ATC ordered that all prison sentences run concurrently. Alongside the jail terms, the court has directed that the properties of the convicted leaders be confiscated by the state under anti-terrorism provisions.

In a major legal development for the embattled party, the court acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in both May 9 cases due to lack of evidence, stating that the prosecution failed to establish his direct involvement in the violent acts.

The court also handed down 5-year sentences to PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed for their roles in setting fire to a police station. Ayesha Bhatta received 10 years in prison for allegedly burning police vehicles during the unrest.

The May 9 violence broke out following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leading to widespread protests, arson attacks on public property, and clashes with law enforcement. The government has since pursued hundreds of party workers and leaders through anti-terrorism courts.