Defence minister vows to expose property buyers

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan’s bureaucracy has faced no accountability in the past 78 years and questioned whether anyone has ever examined how many plots officials own. He emphasised that bureaucrats must follow the same laws and rules that apply to parliamentarians. Asif added that unlike many, he lives in a two-room flat for the past 25 years, owns no luxurious home in elite areas, and does not use an official vehicle.

The minister explained that his recent remarks about bureaucrats purchasing properties in Portugal were not intended to provoke such a strong reaction. However, he said the uproar has now prompted him to conduct a formal inquiry into the matter. Asif announced that he will also make public the names of those involved, adding that the individual who facilitated these property purchases possesses photographs as evidence, and he urged the media to investigate further.

Khawaja Asif revealed that he learned a few days ago about the arrest of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) of Sialkot following a housing society complaint. He clarified that the case is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Department and stressed that he has no involvement in the matter.

The minister asserted that if the complaint against the ADCR is proven true, punishment will follow, but if it is false, those who made the allegation should face consequences. He reiterated that his focus is on holding people accountable where wrongdoing is evident, regardless of their position.

Addressing rumours about his resignation, Asif firmly rejected them and said he remains committed to fulfilling his duties as Defence Minister. He assured that his stance on transparency and accountability will not change, and he will continue pressing for reforms to ensure all public servants are held to the same standards.