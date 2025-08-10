Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a massive Rs100 billion interest-free loan scheme to help farmers increase wheat production ahead of the upcoming sowing season. The initiative aims to provide timely financial support, enabling farmers to invest in quality seeds, fertilizers, and modern farming techniques for better crop yields across the province.

During a detailed briefing, the chief minister instructed officials to take immediate steps to reduce the cost of agricultural inputs before sowing begins. She emphasized the need for targeted subsidies, especially for small-scale wheat farmers, ensuring they receive the maximum benefit and relief during this critical period for cultivation.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz stressed that timely wheat sowing is essential to secure higher yields and meet the province’s production goals. She highlighted that proper scheduling, combined with government-backed financial and technical support, would significantly improve wheat output and strengthen Punjab’s position as the country’s leading grain producer.

Officials reported that in the past two months alone, Punjab’s farmers had received Rs63 billion in subsidies, alongside Rs50 billion in interest-free loans through the Kisan Card programme. They noted that Rs13 billion was distributed under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Programme, and fertiliser usage, especially DAP, had risen significantly due to these interventions.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s commitment to ensuring farmers receive the best possible facilities, resources, and assistance. She vowed that every step would be taken to support the agricultural sector, as it remains vital for the province’s economy and food security.

If you’d like, I can now also make this in an even punchier, more website-friendly style while keeping the paragraphs at 6–7 lines for maximum readability. Would you like me to do that?