Pakistan, Tajikistan wrap up ‘Dosti-II’ drill

Pakistan and Tajikistan successfully concluded their joint anti-terrorism military exercise ‘Dosti-II’ on August 9. The week-long drill began on August 4 at the Fakhrabad military base in Tajikistan. Two combat teams from Pakistan Army’s Light Commando Battalion participated in the exercise alongside four special forces teams from Tajikistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s Defence Attaché Colonel Muhammad Moazzam Zafar attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Senior military officials from Tajikistan were also present at the event.

The purpose of the joint exercise was to improve tactical coordination and combat readiness in anti-terror operations. Both countries aimed to enhance cooperation through military training and defence diplomacy. The participating troops focused on developing effective strategies, sharing operational techniques, and boosting mutual trust.

Throughout the drill, both nations’ forces demonstrated high levels of professionalism, precision, and discipline. The exercise also provided an opportunity to strengthen defence ties and improve interoperability between the two armed forces.

ISPR confirmed that all military and diplomatic objectives of the exercise were successfully achieved. The ‘Dosti-II’ drill reflects the growing defence partnership and shared commitment of Pakistan and Tajikistan to regional security and counterterrorism cooperation.