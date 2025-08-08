PTI seeks court approval for august 14 workers’ convention

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure permission for its Workers’ Convention planned at Shahdara Stadium on August 14. The party took legal action after local authorities delayed approval for the event.

PTI leader Akmal Khan filed a petition because the district administration did not respond to the party’s request in time. Justice Khalid Ishaq, presiding over the case, dismissed initial objections from the Registrar’s Office and ordered the petition to be scheduled for hearing.

During the hearing, the Punjab government’s Assistant Advocate General raised concerns about whether the petition was maintainable. Meanwhile, the Registrar’s Office had earlier questioned the petitioner for not approaching the redressal commission first and not attaching previous orders with the petition.

Senior lawyer Khurram Latif Khosa, representing Akmal Khan, explained that the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore had yet to decide on the application for the rally. He urged the court to direct the Deputy Commissioner to make a decision before August 14.

The court has now fixed the case for further hearing to decide on the petition’s validity. It will also determine if PTI can hold its Independence Day convention as planned.

This legal move comes amid growing political activity ahead of August 14, with PTI keen to hold the event without administrative obstacles. The court’s decision will be crucial for the party’s plans.