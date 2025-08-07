Punjab keeps schools closed until September

The Punjab government has extended summer vacations for all schools by one more month. This decision affects both public and private institutions across the province. Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, made the announcement on Thursday through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed that all schools will now reopen on September 1. This move comes as the region continues to experience extreme heat.

Schools In Punjab Will Re open from the 1st of September. — Rana Sikandar Hayat (@RanaSikandarH) August 7, 2025

Previously, an unverified notification had circulated online claiming a similar extension. The education department quickly declared the document fake. Officials urged the public to avoid spreading such false information. They emphasized that only official announcements should be trusted. The fake document had caused confusion among parents and students.

Despite the earlier denial, the government has now officially confirmed the extension. The final decision was made due to ongoing severe weather conditions. Authorities said the health and safety of children is the top priority. This announcement provides clarity after days of uncertainty and speculation.

Initially, schools were set to close from June 1. However, the government began holidays earlier, on May 28, because of a heatwave. That early decision reflected rising temperatures and warnings from the weather department. Many parents had already raised concerns about sending children to school in such conditions.

Now, with schools reopening in September, parents have more time to plan. Education officials may issue updated schedules later. Students are advised to stay indoors and avoid heat exposure. Meanwhile, authorities will continue monitoring the weather closely.