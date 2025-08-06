National Assembly passes resolution in solidarity with Gaza

Pakistan’s National Assembly has passed a resolution expressing strong solidarity with the people of Gaza. The resolution, adopted by majority vote, reaffirmed Pakistan’s historic and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom. It also strongly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Presented by PPP MNA Shazia Marri, the resolution criticized recent Israeli actions and statements. It denounced the long-term occupation of Gaza, forced displacement of its residents, and efforts to erase the Palestinian identity of the region. Lawmakers expressed deep concern over the worsening situation.

The House, during the National Assembly session, unanimously adopted the resolution reaffirming Pakistan's historic and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle for freedom, dignity, and Justice.

The resolution highlighted the rising Israeli military aggression in Gaza. It noted the large-scale killing of civilians, destruction of infrastructure, and the creation of a severe humanitarian crisis. The assembly called these actions a violation of human rights and international law.

It also declared full support for the Palestinian people’s fight for justice and self-determination. Lawmakers praised the courage and resilience of the people of Gaza, stating that their bravery in the face of brutality is inspiring. The resolution pledged Pakistan’s continued moral and diplomatic support.

Lastly, the assembly urged the international community to take immediate and effective action. It called for efforts to stop the violence, protect civilians, and uphold Palestinian rights. The resolution underscored the need for a just and lasting solution to the conflict.