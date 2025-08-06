Peshawar HC grants bail to Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul

Peshawar High Court has granted protective bail to PTI leaders Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul until August 11. The bail comes in connection with a high-profile case related to the violent events of May 9, 2023. The court approved the bail while instructing both leaders to file their appeals in the relevant high court soon.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad had sentenced Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul to prison in the same case. The May 9 case involves allegations linked to protests and violence following political turmoil. The protective bail allows the leaders temporary relief from imprisonment as they prepare their legal challenges.

Shibli Faraz currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, while Zartaj Gul is a senior PTI leader. Their convictions have drawn widespread attention due to the political sensitivity of the case and its potential impact on Pakistan’s political climate.

The High Court’s order aims to ensure that both leaders’ legal rights are protected during the appeals process. It also emphasizes the court’s role in overseeing fair trials amid politically charged cases.

This case remains a key legal battle between Pakistan’s ruling authorities and opposition figures. The political parties and public eagerly await the outcomes of the appeals, which could shape future political dynamics in the country.