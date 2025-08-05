PTI workers block KP CM’s convoy, demand march to D-chowk

In Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers stopped Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s convoy on Ring Road. They sat in front of his container, blocking the road and preventing further movement. The workers gathered to support Imran Khan’s release and to lead a protest rally. Their main demand was to march toward D-Chowk, the political center in Islamabad.

Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at Hayatabad Toll Plaza to lead the rally, but the blockage delayed his convoy. When the CM climbed onto the container to address the workers, they raised loud slogans for D-Chowk. The protest showed strong support for their leader and increased pressure on the government. The atmosphere was tense but peaceful as police and leaders managed the situation.

Meanwhile, traffic police and PTI leaders worked to clear the road to allow the convoy to move. They asked workers to step aside from the container area to ease congestion. After some time, the protestors moved, and the convoy continued its journey. The rally aimed to raise awareness about Imran Khan’s detention.

This protest is part of a broader movement by PTI to demand Imran Khan’s release. The party has organized multiple rallies and sit-ins across Pakistan. Supporters remain determined to pressure authorities and highlight political issues. The situation reflects ongoing tensions between the government and opposition parties.

Overall, the event in Peshawar showed PTI’s strong grassroots support. It also underlined the challenges faced by authorities managing political demonstrations. As the political situation evolves, more protests are expected across the country. The government’s response will shape the coming days in Pakistan’s political landscape.