Sugar cartel case hearing postponed after 70 mills’ request

The hearing of the sugar cartel case has been postponed until next month following a request by lawyers representing over 70 sugar mills. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has rescheduled the hearing for September 22 to 25. The delay came after the mills cited Supreme Court holidays as the reason for seeking a postponement.

More than 50 mills have also filed appeals against the tribunal’s earlier decision in the Supreme Court. The Competition Commission stated that this postponement is being granted only once to ensure justice. The commission made it clear that no further delays will be allowed in the case.

The hearing will now continue daily without interruption. The tribunal had previously ordered the Competition Commission to rehear the case, emphasizing the importance of timely justice. This case involves allegations of price-fixing and collusion among sugar mills that have affected consumers nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led movement ‘Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain’ has written a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi. The letter urges the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the sugar scandal to protect public interest.

The letter demands the formation of an investigative commission into the sugar cartel scandal. It accuses several powerful families within the government of having indirect ties to the sugar industry, leading to massive financial losses for the public. The letter describes this situation as a clear conflict of interest and misuse of power for personal business gains.

This letter was signed by prominent leaders including Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, reflecting growing pressure on the judiciary to intervene in this high-profile case.