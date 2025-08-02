Govt secures 2026 Hajj slots for pilgrims left behind in 2025

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims who missed Hajj in 2025 under the private scheme will be allowed to perform Hajj in 2026. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and private Hajj operators finalized this resolution after weeks of uncertainty. Affected pilgrims will not be charged any extra amount, even if costs rise next year.

The Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) gave formal assurance to the ministry. They committed to sending 25,000 to 26,000 pilgrims who couldn’t travel due to mismanagement. These pilgrims had fully paid but were left out due to incomplete bookings or delayed arrangements by private operators.

Sources confirmed that nearly Rs 36 billion—around 490 million Saudi Riyals—remain in Saudi wallets, tied to these pilgrims. This money covers lodging, transport, and other services. HOAP said these funds will be adjusted for the 2026 Hajj without needing additional deposits.

In 2025, about 63,000 private quota slots were unutilized. Private Hajj operators failed to manage the logistics despite repeated warnings. The Prime Minister took notice, and a Senate committee held the ministry and HOAP accountable for the failed arrangements.

Moving forward, both the ministry and HOAP say they are revising procedures to ensure no repeat. The government plans tighter oversight, while HOAP vows better transparency and early planning for Hajj 2026.