Govt reduces GP fund return rate to 12.46%

The federal government has lowered the annual return rate on General Provident (GP) Fund deposits to 12.46% for the financial year 2024–25. This move was confirmed through a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Friday. It reflects a continuing decline from last year’s 13.97% and 14.22% recorded in 2022–23.

This cut in the mark-up rate will impact millions of government employees who depend on the GP Fund for their long-term savings. For many, this fund serves as a financial safety net for retirement or emergencies. As the return shrinks, employees may see reduced growth on their savings over time.

The decision appears to be part of the government’s broader economic and fiscal policy adjustments. Analysts suggest the rate cut may align with changing monetary policies and efforts to manage inflation and economic stability. However, it also reflects tighter financial conditions for savers.

The declining trend has sparked concerns among employees and public sector unions, who see it as a setback for workers already coping with rising living costs. Lower returns may push employees to seek alternative investment or saving options to protect their future.

Despite the concern, the government has not yet announced any compensatory measures to balance the reduced return. It remains to be seen if further fiscal relief or reforms will be introduced in the upcoming budget cycles to support public servants relying on this fund.