Shehbaz to launch EV policy on Aug 14

The federal government is preparing to launch a large-scale electric bike installment scheme, aiming to distribute 116,000 e-bikes over two years to reduce fuel imports and promote clean transport. The new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, expected to be unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 14, will also mark Pakistan’s most ambitious step yet toward a greener future.

According to official sources, the plan will provide a PKR 50,000 subsidy on each electric bike or rickshaw, bringing down the average price from PKR 250,000 to about PKR 200,000, which users will be able to pay in easy monthly installments. The program is open to citizens aged 18 to 65, including students, women, and low-income workers — a move likely to boost affordable mobility across the country.

The financing model is being developed in coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Bank Association to ensure smooth lending and accessible payment terms. So far, 17 local companies have received manufacturing licenses, signaling a growing e-bike production ecosystem ready to scale.

As part of the broader EV roadmap, the government has pledged PKR 100 billion in subsidies over the next five years, starting with PKR 9 billion this year and increasing annually to reach full implementation. The policy targets the production of 2.2 million EVs by 2030, and ultimately aims for 90% of all vehicles to be electric by 2040, with a zero-emission fleet goal set for 2060.

Environmentalists and economic experts have welcomed the move, saying it could significantly reduce urban air pollution, cut Pakistan’s fuel import bill, and generate thousands of jobs in the EV manufacturing and services sector. However, they also urge the government to invest in charging infrastructure, battery recycling, and public awareness campaigns to ensure long-term success.