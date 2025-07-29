Omar Ayub urges chief justice to act on ‘unjust’ May 9 trials

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub has written a strong letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, calling the May 9 trials politically driven and legally flawed. He said the cases are being handled with bias and haste, turning justice into a tool of political revenge.

In the letter, Ayub argued that the trials violate the Constitution and international law. He said false charges, forced confessions, and denial of legal rights are becoming routine. “These actions damage the integrity of the judiciary,” he wrote, warning that public trust is at stake.

He criticized late-night proceedings in anti-terrorism courts and said denying access to legal counsel is a clear breach of fair trial rights. He also objected to media blackouts during hearings, calling them a threat to transparency.

Ayub urged the Chief Justice to implement six urgent reforms. These include judicial reviews of police and prosecution actions, and safeguards to protect all citizens’ rights—regardless of political affiliation. “The judiciary must stand as a shield against oppression,” he stressed.

Ending his letter, Omar Ayub warned that justice must be visible, not just promised. “The courts are on trial too,” he wrote. “The people of Pakistan and history will remember how justice was served—or denied.”