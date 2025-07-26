Azma Bukhari calls out Governor’s interference

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly responded to a letter from the Governor of Punjab. She said the government cannot work properly under constant interference. Bukhari stressed the importance of respecting institutional boundaries to maintain smooth governance. She emphasized that all institutions must honor their constitutional roles.

Bukhari stated that every constitutional body should work within its limits. She explained that running the government needs full authority. Moreover, handling administrative matters is the duty of elected representatives. She urged the Governor to respect democratic norms and avoid overstepping his powers.

Further, she reminded the Governor that his role is symbolic, not executive. She made it clear that the Punjab government is dedicated to following the law and constitution. Bukhari warned that the government would not accept any unconstitutional interference in its work. This shows the government’s firm stance on protecting its authority.

She also said the government is responsible to the public, not to political critics. Baseless accusations and politically driven letters will not distract the government. “We answer to the people of Punjab, not those who want to weaken democracy,” she said. This highlights the government’s commitment to democracy and public service.

This statement comes amid rising tensions between the Governor’s office and the provincial government. The dispute centers on administrative powers and political control. Both sides appear firm in their positions, signaling possible further conflict ahead. The situation remains a key political issue in Punjab.