Hunger toll rises in Gaza: Nine dead in 24 hours

At least nine more people have died of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza in the last 24 hours. The territory’s health ministry says the total starvation deaths have now reached 122, including 83 children. The ongoing crisis worsens daily as food supplies run dangerously low.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned the situation, calling the suffering “unacceptable” and a violation of human dignity. Mirjana Spoljaric, ICRC president, highlighted the struggle of more than 350 aid workers in Gaza trying to provide food and clean water amid severe restrictions.

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. President Trump indicated that Hamas shows no interest in peace negotiations. Netanyahu said Israel is now considering alternative actions to end Hamas control. Trump warned that Hamas leaders might be “hunted down,” signaling a hardening stance.

Aid organizations warn that Gaza’s 2.2 million people face mass hunger after months of blockade and restricted supplies. Israel agreed to allow airdrops of aid, but Hamas calls this inadequate, demanding open land corridors for steady aid deliveries. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continue to kill civilians, including journalists, escalating fears of worsening humanitarian disaster.

Since October 2023, the Israeli offensive has killed over 58,000 Palestinians, including many children. The International Criminal Court has issued war crimes warrants against Israeli leaders. A proposed 60-day ceasefire could pause fighting, boost aid, and negotiate hostage releases, but progress remains uncertain amid rising tensions.