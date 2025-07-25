Israel to allow parachuted humanitarian aid into Gaza

Israel has agreed to allow foreign countries to parachute humanitarian aid into Gaza starting Friday, as confirmed by Israeli army radio. The decision comes after months of severe restrictions on supplies to the Palestinian enclave, which has left thousands struggling to survive. The move is seen as a response to mounting international pressure to alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since Israel’s blockade began in March 2023, the Gaza health ministry has reported that over 100 people have died from starvation. The blockade was briefly lifted in May, but Israel continues to impose restrictions, citing security concerns over Hamas potentially diverting aid. However, the new measure to allow parachute aid is a temporary solution aimed at easing the suffering, though Israel has yet to comment on the specifics of the aid delivery process.

The UN and various humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that the situation in Gaza is worsening. UNICEF reported treating 5,000 children for acute malnutrition during the first two weeks of July, while the World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the blockade a “man-made mass starvation.” Healthcare facilities and other vital infrastructure in Gaza are also struggling to cope with the overwhelming demand for medical assistance.

The Israeli military’s decision to permit aid drops is a rare concession in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, but it remains unclear whether it will be sufficient to address the widespread hunger and malnutrition in Gaza. Aid organizations have been urging for more substantial and sustained relief efforts, including the lifting of all supply restrictions to ensure the population’s basic needs are met.

With the war showing no signs of abating, the international community is increasingly concerned about the long-term consequences of the blockade, as well as the impact on Gaza’s civilian population. Calls for Israel to allow more extensive aid access are growing louder as the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen.