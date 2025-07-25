Pakistanis overcharged Rs175/kilo for ghee, govt reacts

Islamabad: The federal government has taken serious notice of overpricing in the edible oil and ghee market, where consumers are reportedly being charged Rs150 to Rs175 extra per kilo—despite a sharp decline in global prices.

International prices of cooking oil and ghee have dropped by up to 25% in recent months. However, this decrease has not been reflected in Pakistan’s retail prices. Instead, local producers have continued to raise rates, putting further financial pressure on consumers already struggling with inflation.

The issue was raised during a recent meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). Officials expressed concern over the lack of price adjustment and discussed possible price manipulation by industry players. The ECC is now expected to take decisive action to address the price disparity.

One of the key steps under consideration is a formal investigation by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). The CCP may be tasked with probing allegations of cartelization and anti-competitive practices within the cooking oil and ghee sector, which has long faced criticism for price fixing.

Experts say that if confirmed, such practices would violate Pakistan’s competition laws and hurt millions of households. Consumer rights advocates are also calling for urgent government intervention and price relief. Final decisions are expected after the ECC completes its review and receives input from relevant ministries and regulatory bodies.