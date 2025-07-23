China is well-known for its measured approach to diplomatic language, with policymakers known for their calm and composed demeanour. The strategic patience of Beijing amid recurrent provocative moves of the USA on the issue of Taiwan is quite a pertinent example. India being a major neighbouring state never misses any chance to test the patience of China. Bilateral relations turned more tense after the June 2020 military skirmishes in the Galwan Valley area which led to casualties of 20 Indian and 4 Chinese soldiers. The Galwan dispute is still unresolved despite numerous meetings between military commanders. None of the Indian ministers of external affairs visited China after the 2020 clashes until Jai Shankar arrived in Tianjin to attend the SCO event on 15 July 2025. However, this rare visit could not unfreeze the bilateral tensions.

Numerous unresolved disputes with regional countries reflect the true mindset of Indian state actors and decision-making quarters.

Irresponsible statements from Indian ministers and a few officials on the succession of the 14th Tibetan Lama stirred strong displeasure in Chinese quarters. Tough remarks of the Chinese embassy spokesperson were reported by Al- Jazeera in a story titled “China says Tibet Tibet-related issue a Thorn in Relations with India”. The level of Chinese concerns may be gauged from the text of the statement posted on ‘X’ by Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing which stated “In reality Xizang Xizang-related issue is a thorn in China-India relations and has become a burden on India”. It is worth mentioning that the Chinese officials refer to Tibet as ‘Xizang’. India has been seeking leverage against China by hosting the exiled Dalai Lama since 1959. This unusual arrangement between India and the exiled Lama emerged after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet. India has significantly moved beyond accommodating the Dalai Lama and continues to host the ‘Tibetan Government in Exile.’ This manoeuvre of India is equally sinister and provocative. India is willfully disregarding the sensitivity of Beijing on the ‘One China Principle’. This Indian strategy resembles with US stance on the issue of Taiwan which Beijing always underscores as a provocative violation of the ‘One China Principle’. Strategic alliance of India with Western quarters appears extremely disturbing once seen in the context of New Delhi’s approach to issues like the selection of the next Lama and the Galwan Valley clashes.

Participation of senior Indian ministers in recently held celebrations of the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama sent a message to China that the BJP would continue to exploit the Lama’s succession issue without seeking any sort of normalcy or peace. Exploitative interference in the internal affairs of neighbours has remained a cornerstone of Indian foreign policy. BJP under the watch of PM Narendra Modi is attaining next-level proficiency in such coercive skills. However, misplaced involvement in Tibetan affairs started in the Congress era. Undeniably, India is fuelling religious and spiritual issues linked to the reincarnation of the Tibetan Lama. Differences between the Buddhist followers of the Dalai Lama and the Chinese government do not grant any space for Indian interference in the internal affairs of a neighbouring sovereign state. The obvious racial, ethno-lingual, religious and cultural disconnect between the Tibetan community and Indian society is enough evidence that New Delhi’s interference is unjustified. Such vicious policies of India towards neighbours pose existential threats to regional peace. The recent military clash with Pakistan was nothing but a highly disturbing outcome of the Indian misadventure. Besides pursuing false claims on neighbouring countries’ territories. New Delhi has developed an instinct to orchestrate war with false-flag operations like the Pulwama and Phalgam terrorist attacks. Decades-long atrocities in IIOJK coupled with unrest across the LoC is a chilling story of India’s non-flexible approach. Numerous unresolved disputes with regional countries reflect the true mindset of Indian state actors and decision-making quarters. Besides exploiting the spiritual issue of the Tibetan community for more than six decades, now, India under Modi’s watch is adding the venom of hateful politics in sports, socio-cultural issues and above all bilateral water sharing accords. Unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty was called out as ‘Act of War’ by Pakistan’ and eventually jingoistic approach of India pushed the region to the brink of nuclear war. In this context; bitter warning from otherwise cautious Chinese diplomatic officials to India about misplaced interferences in Tibet makes a lot of sense.

The writer is a student.