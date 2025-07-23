LHC CJ directs IG Punjab to probe all CCD encounters

LAHORE – Chief Justice Aalia Neelum of the Lahore High Court has ordered Inspector General (IG) Punjab to thoroughly review recent police encounters conducted by the Counter Crime Department (CCD). The instruction came during the hearing of a petition filed by Farhat Bibi, whose relative was killed in an alleged encounter.

During the hearing, IG Punjab appeared in court, and Assistant Advocate General Muhammad Waqas Umar submitted a report. The court was informed that a police vehicle transporting the suspect had a flat tire when the accused’s accomplices attacked, leading to his death in crossfire. However, the petitioner’s lawyer claimed the accused was in custody and killed unlawfully.

The lawyer also expressed fear for the accused’s brother, who is currently in Sheikhupura Jail, suggesting he might also be killed in a fake encounter. In response, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum advised the lawyer to avoid emotional arguments and focus on the facts. She added that although such claims are common, nothing suspicious appeared in this particular case.

Despite this, the Chief Justice pointed out that there were no bullet marks on the police vehicle, which raised concerns. Since the Station House Officer (SHO) could not provide satisfactory answers, IG Punjab was summoned for further clarification. The IG explained that the suspect was involved in a previous attack where police officers were martyred.

While expressing satisfaction with the IG’s report, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed him to conduct a detailed review of all recent CCD encounters. She said around 50 petitions are filed daily regarding fake police encounters, and the situation must be addressed urgently. She instructed the IG to meet officers and ensure transparency in future actions.

After the court hearing, IG Punjab assured full implementation of the court’s orders. He added that the CCD is working according to the law and constitution. The court also made it clear that no illegal action should be taken against the accused currently imprisoned, and the petition was subsequently disposed of.