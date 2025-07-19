NDMA on alert as rains surge 60% above normal

ISLAMABAD – The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, said on Saturday that the Authority is fully mobilized and responding proactively to the ongoing 2024-25 monsoon, which has intensified by 50–60% above normal levels.

In an exclusive interview with PTV News, he highlighted that NDMA had predicted the unusually intense monsoon season four months ago, enabling timely planning and preparation. He said that under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA, armed forces, and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) are working together through a coordinated and comprehensive disaster response strategy.

This year, the monsoon began in July instead of its usual August start, increasing the urgency of preparedness. NDMA’s response, he said, spans from the district to the national level, with NGOs and industries included in planning from the outset to minimize damage and save lives.

Lt Gen Inam explained that climate change, glacier melting, and global warming are accelerating natural disasters in Pakistan. NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center can now issue alerts 4–6 months in advance, improving response time. The Authority uses drones, satellite systems, glacier monitoring, and AI-powered tools to monitor floods, rainfall, landslides, and water levels in real time.

So far, the Chairman shared, the situation remains manageable, though 180 people have died and 500 were injured, many due to avoidable personal errors. Citing the Swat incident, he urged the public to use the NDMA mobile app and media updates, which provide 24/7 emergency alerts, risk data, and area-specific population insights.