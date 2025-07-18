PM launches e-rickshaw scheme for jobless

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled a government-backed initiative to provide electric rickshaws and loaders to unemployed individuals across Pakistan. The move is part of a broader plan to promote green mobility, local industry, and employment.

Chairing a meeting on electric vehicles, the Prime Minister reviewed ongoing efforts to assist citizens in purchasing electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders with government support.

He highlighted that electric vehicles would not only help reduce the country’s dependence on imported fuel, saving billions in foreign exchange, but would also minimize environmental pollution and promote cleaner urban transport.

He further directed officials to create a detailed action plan ensuring that electric vehicles are affordable and accessible to the public, especially those in need of jobs. He stressed the creation of a complete EV ecosystem, including support for production, maintenance, and charging infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, the government will also reward top-performing students from the Federal Board and other provincial boards with free electric bikes, encouraging both education and clean mobility.

To ensure transparency, the distribution of vehicles will undergo third-party validation, and a nationwide awareness campaign will be launched to educate people about how to benefit from the scheme.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that people from economically weaker backgrounds would be given priority, and urged relevant departments to act quickly and effectively to roll out the program.