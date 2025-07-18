Punjab, Bangladesh vow stronger trade and agriculture partnership

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a productive meeting with Bangladesh High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan on Friday to strengthen ties in trade, agriculture, and industry. Both sides agreed to boost cooperation in these key areas to benefit their economies and promote mutual growth.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Pakistan and Bangladesh share common roots, calling them “two branches of the same tree.” She acknowledged Bangladesh’s success in garments, microfinance, and empowering women in the workforce as a source of inspiration.

Moreover, the chief minister highlighted Punjab’s “Women First” agenda and welcomed collaboration with Bangladesh in women-led industrial clusters and digital training programs. She also pointed out the huge scope for joint efforts in agriculture and food security between the two regions.

Maryam Nawaz shared that Punjab has already exported 50,000 tons of premium-quality rice to Bangladesh under a January 2025 agreement. She added that sectors like pharmaceuticals and medical devices also offer room for partnerships through advanced laboratories and affordable surgical exports.

The chief minister appreciated Bangladesh’s efforts to simplify trade by easing visa rules, relaxing inspections, and removing airport security checks in Dhaka. She welcomed the creation of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Chamber of Commerce in both Lahore and Dhaka for deeper business ties.

In response, the Bangladeshi envoy praised Maryam Nawaz for her public welfare projects. He expressed confidence in future collaborations, while Maryam stressed that this partnership is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a long-term vision for sustainable progress.