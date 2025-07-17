Army launches massive flood rescue operation

The Pakistan Army is carrying out a large-scale aerial rescue operation across flood-hit areas of the country. Heavy rains and flash floods have caused widespread destruction, especially in Punjab. The army responded quickly, relocating many stranded people to safer places using helicopters and ground teams.

Army Aviation helicopters reached remote and difficult areas where ground access was not possible. In Chakri Rajan village, three people were rescued. In Chakwal and Khanpur, 27 people were airlifted. These areas were severely affected due to overflowing water bodies and broken roads.

Rescue efforts continued in other flood-hit zones. In Chak Monjo, 10 people were safely moved. In Dhoke Bhader, another 31 victims were evacuated during a successful air operation. One of the largest missions took place in Darapur, where 38 citizens were rescued and shifted to relief camps.

The army also provided life jackets, food, and first aid to the rescued individuals. Local administration and emergency teams are fully cooperating with the army. Officials stated that the Pakistan Army will continue rescue and relief operations until all affected people are safe. “We stand with the public in this tough time,” said army sources.

The situation in Punjab remains alarming. In Rawalpindi, 230 mm of rain fell within 15 hours, causing drains and streams to overflow. In Chakwal, a cloudburst caused 423 mm of rain, breaking a dam and flooding nearby villages. In just 24 hours, dozens have died, and hundreds are injured, as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.