Actress Meera appeals for UK visa to visit ill sister

Pakistani actress Meera has appealed to the British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Jane Marriott, requesting a fair review of her UK visa application. Meera wants to visit her sister in London, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. She submitted her application earlier this week and urged officials to consider the matter on compassionate grounds.

In her official statement, Meera, whose real name is Syeda Irtiza Rubab, said a previous miscommunication led to her visa rejection. She emphasized that her family resides in the UK and she must be there during this difficult time. “Please issue me a visa based on merit,” she pleaded.

Meera faced a 10-year UK ban due to a misunderstanding during a past visa interview. According to her family, both she and the visa officer struggled with communication during the English-language interaction, which caused confusion and led to the ban.

Earlier this year, Meera’s mother, Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, made an emotional request to the UK High Commission, urging them to allow Meera to reunite with her family. She also pointed out that Meera has important film projects in the UK that remain stalled in her absence.

Even after the ban was lifted, Meera faced another visa rejection. This time, a travel agent submitted her application with incorrect details, resulting in a refusal based on “false representation.” Despite holding a U.S. Green Card and regularly visiting the United States, Meera has not been able to enter the UK.

Her family maintains that Meera has every right to visit, especially during her sister’s illness. They stressed that she has personal and professional reasons to be in the UK, including film projects that depend on her physical presence to move forward.