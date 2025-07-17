Government honors 71 brave Pakistanis with civil awards

The federal government has approved civil awards for 71 Pakistanis in recognition of their bravery and exceptional service to the nation. The decision came during a crucial meeting held at the Cabinet Division, chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The awards highlight the country’s appreciation for those who have shown courage and dedication in protecting Pakistan.

During the meeting, nominations of individuals who displayed remarkable bravery were thoroughly reviewed. Minister Naqvi stressed the importance of recognizing people who risked their lives for the safety and honor of the country. He described these heroes as national pride and said their selfless actions would always be remembered.

“Martyrs are the pride of our nation, and their sacrifices are eternal,” Naqvi said. He also honored surviving heroes, calling their courage a source of inspiration for the entire nation. The minister assured that the government will never let their sacrifices go unnoticed or in vain.

The session included senior officials such as the special secretary of Interior, additional secretaries from the Interior and Cabinet Divisions, and the Deputy Director General of the Intelligence Bureau. Additionally, high-ranking officials from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan joined the meeting through video conferencing.

This decision reflects the government’s commitment to honoring bravery and promoting a culture of patriotism across the country. By recognizing these heroes, Pakistan sends a strong message of respect and gratitude to those who protect its people and values. The awards are expected to motivate citizens to continue serving the nation with dedication.

Overall, the civil awards ceremony will celebrate the courage and sacrifices of these individuals, reinforcing the nation’s unity and strength. More details about the award recipients and ceremony dates are expected to be announced soon.