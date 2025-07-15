France and Pakistan celebrate history, build future

Karachi, July 14 – During celebrations marking France’s Bastille Day in Karachi, the French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky announced the revival of the Pakistan-France Business Alliance, aimed at strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

The event, held on France’s National Day, brought together prominent dignitaries including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, and various members from the diplomatic, business, academic, and cultural communities.

While welcoming guests, Consul General Chahtahtinsky reflected on the significance of July 14, calling it a tribute to the revolutionary values of Liberty (Liberté), Equality (Égalité), and Fraternity (Fraternité) that shaped modern France during the 1789 revolution. He added, “Celebrating this day in Karachi shows the deep-rooted historic bond between our nations.”

Highlighting the defense ties, he recalled that France was the first non-Muslim country to recognize Pakistan in 1947. He praised past cooperation, including Mirage aircraft training for Pakistan Air Force and Agosta submarines built with French technical support for the Pakistan Navy.

The consul general also emphasized growing collaboration in education, health, business, and environmental sustainability. He referenced high-level engagements between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including their discussions at the One Water Summit, and post-flood cooperation efforts.

On the economic front, Chahtahtinsky applauded Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic improvements, as acknowledged by the IMF, and encouraged more French investment in Pakistan. He named companies like CMA-CGM, Schneider Electric, Thales, L’Oréal, and Peugeot as key players, while also recognizing Pakistani firms like Gul Ahmed, Chottani Industries, and Martin Dow expanding in France.

He officially announced the revival of the Pakistan-France Business Alliance, praising Humayun Akhlaq (CEO, Schneider Electric) for his efforts in building bilateral economic bridges.

Touching on cultural cooperation, he noted that archaeological partnerships between France and Pakistan have spanned over 60 years, with thousands of artifacts unearthed across Sindh and Balochistan, bringing local heritage into global focus.

He appreciated collaborations with institutions like Aga Khan University and IBA, and described Alliance Française Karachi—founded in 1954—as Pakistan’s oldest foreign cultural center.

Finally, he noted that Campus France now has a permanent representative in Karachi to assist Pakistani students pursuing higher education in France. The evening concluded with an enthusiastic call:

“Vive la République, Vive la France – Long live Pakistan!”