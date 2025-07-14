KP govt under fire as ECP pushes for immediate oath-taking

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to arrange the long-overdue oath-taking of lawmakers elected on reserved seats, especially women. In fresh letters, the ECP addressed both the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the Principal Secretary to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

The ECP stressed that despite multiple reminders, no arrangements have yet been made for administering the oaths. The commission cited previous letters from opposition leaders and newly notified lawmakers, particularly women, who are still awaiting formal induction into the KP Assembly. This delay, the ECP warned, is denying these members their constitutional rights.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court ruling, the ECP explained that the court had upheld the proper allotment of reserved seats in both national and provincial assemblies. Following the verdict, the ECP formally notified the elected members from these seats. However, their lack of official swearing-in means they cannot participate in legislative or electoral processes, including the critical upcoming Senate elections on July 21.

The ECP emphasized that this delay could jeopardize the fairness and legality of the Senate vote, as the affected members are entitled to vote. The commission requested that immediate action be taken to ensure these members are sworn in before the election. It noted that any further delay would amount to constitutional and electoral negligence.

In its letter, the ECP directed the Governor to convene a KP Assembly session before July 21, and asked the Chief Minister to send the official summary required to call the session. It reiterated that the matter has already faced unwarranted delays, and swift action is now necessary to uphold the democratic process and avoid any legal complications.