Writer Rida Bilal distances herself from drama ‘Behrupiya’

KARACHI — Screenwriter Rida Bilal has publicly distanced herself from the ongoing TV drama Behrupiya, claiming the final script airing on Green TV does not reflect her original writing.

The drama, starring Faysal Quraishi and Madiha Imam, has drawn both praise and criticism for its bold storyline. It addresses social issues like second marriage, divorce, and domestic abuse, sparking debates over its portrayal of women and sensitive topics.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Rida Bilal said the drama being aired is no longer her creative work. She alleged that her script was changed without her consent, altering scenes, characters, and the emotional depth of the original story.

“When your name is linked to something that no longer represents your voice, it’s necessary to speak up,” she wrote. She emphasized that the drama no longer reflects her vision or values and should not be associated with her.

Bilal also criticized the channel and the director, saying the current version of Behrupiya is a product of the director’s preferences and the channel’s negligence. She stressed that the show on air is entirely disconnected from her creative intention.

So far, neither the TV channel nor the drama’s cast has responded to Rida Bilal’s statements. The controversy has sparked fresh discussions about creative ownership and ethical practices in Pakistan’s television industry.