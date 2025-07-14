KP Senate elections: Opposition builds momentum for 5-seat win

With Senate elections around the corner, political maneuvering has intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The opposition parties are actively forming strategic alliances in a bid to clinch five Senate seats—including three general, one women’s, and one technocrat seat.

According to credible sources, the opposition is in advanced talks to consolidate votes. This alliance is seen as a significant move in KP’s fluid political landscape, especially as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians and Awami National Party (ANP) lawmakers emerge as potential powerbrokers. Their support could tilt the balance in what is expected to be a tightly contested Senate election.

The KP Assembly currently has 27 opposition members, but this number is projected to rise to 53 following the swearing-in of newly elected members—substantially boosting the opposition’s bargaining power.

Meanwhile, a high-level consultative meeting of opposition parties is expected soon at Governor House, Peshawar, where final strategies and seat-sharing formulas will be discussed. Representatives from all major opposition factions, including PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F, are expected to attend.

In a related development, an opposition delegation’s attempt to resolve the issue of member suspensions with the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly ended without any breakthrough—indicating widening rifts between the treasury and opposition benches.

Observers believe the outcome of KP’s Senate race could have a broader national impact, potentially shifting the dynamics in the Upper House of Parliament, especially if the opposition gains a stronger foothold.