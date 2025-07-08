US calls Pakistan’s Nobel nomination for Trump ‘win’ for Americans

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday called Pakistan’s nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize a “win” for the American people.

Islamabad said last month it would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, an accolade that he has repeatedly said he craves, for his work in helping to resolve the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

In May, a surprise announcement by Trump of a ceasefire brought an abrupt end to a four-day air war between nuclear-armed foes India and Pakistan. Trump has since repeatedly said that he averted a nuclear war, saved millions of lives and grumbled that he got no credit for it.

Pakistan agrees that US diplomatic intervention ended the fighting but India says it was a bilateral agreement between the two militaries.

On Monday evening, Leavitt wrote on X that “over the past few weeks, President Trump has delivered more wins for the American people than most Presidents do in four years.”

In the list of his victories she included: “Pakistan nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention to prevent a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.”

Pakistan on June 21 said it was nominating Trump as “a genuine peacemaker” for his role in bringing the conflict with India to an end, adding that he had “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship.”

In a social media post a day earlier, Trump gave a long list of conflicts he said he had resolved, including India and Pakistan and the Abraham accords in his first term between Israel and some Muslim-majority countries.

He added: “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do.”

Pakistan’s move to nominate Trump came in the same week its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met the US leader for lunch. It was the first time that a Pakistani military leader had been invited to the White House when a civilian government was in place in Islamabad.