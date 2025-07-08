CM Maryam turns vision into reality with record-breaking projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said development projects across the province are being completed at record speed. Speaking at the inauguration of several schemes in Rawalpindi, she praised her team for building 12,000 kilometers of roads in just one year. She also said that projects in cities and remote areas were running side by side.

Maryam also thanked security forces and district administrations for maintaining peace during Muharram. She noted that cleanliness and safety on Ashura routes were top priorities. She added that the province saw religious harmony and smooth processions without any serious incident this year.

The CM highlighted key projects in Rawalpindi, including a newly opened underpass that has now made traffic signal-free and much smoother. She said that work on the long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road is now picking up pace. She also mentioned improvements to waste management and traffic control systems in the city.

Focusing on education and basic needs, Maryam Nawaz announced that all schools across Rawalpindi Division are being upgraded. She said the goal is to improve facilities for students and teachers. She also launched a Rs50 billion clean water plan, which includes the construction of small dams, especially in water-scarce areas of South Punjab.

She ended by saying her government believes in delivery, not just promises. She said citizens now feel the difference in road conditions and public services. She also confirmed that the long-delayed revamp of Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi is finally on the cards, marking another major urban upgrade for the city.