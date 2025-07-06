FPCCI urges nationwide shift to solar power for economic and energy relief

Pakistan can unlock major economic and environmental benefits by adopting solar energy across the country, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said on Saturday.

During a meeting with a group of industrialists led by Zia Ur Rehman, Shahid Imran, convener of FPCCI’s Regional Committee on Food, highlighted Pakistan’s over 300 sunny days a year as a key advantage. He stressed that this natural resource offers strong potential for large-scale solar adoption.

He pointed out that switching to solar power would reduce reliance on expensive imported fuels, ease pressure on the national budget, and help bring down the country’s widening trade deficit. Moreover, solar energy could provide consistent and affordable electricity to homes, factories, and businesses.

Additionally, Imran noted that off-grid solar systems could transform rural communities by improving agricultural productivity and quality of life. This would support economic growth in underdeveloped areas and help reduce urban migration.

He emphasized that effective government policies, tax incentives, and collaboration between public and private sectors are essential to scale up solar power adoption nationwide. Such a move, he said, would lead to a more resilient and secure energy future.

As Pakistan faces rising energy costs and growing power demands, the FPCCI believes the time is right to invest in solar energy solutions and make clean power a national priority.