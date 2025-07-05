Heavy rain predicted across Punjab on Ashura; citizens urged to stay alert

A new monsoon spell has entered Punjab, bringing with it a forecast of heavy rain across several cities on Ashura (10th Muharram). The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that downpours could affect Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and nearby regions. The current weather system is expected to continue until July 10, possibly causing a rise in river water levels.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert in response to the forecast. Rescue 1122 teams are on full alert, and the Disaster Response Force has been directed to remain fully equipped. Citizens are advised to follow safety instructions and call the PDMA helpline (1129) in case of emergencies.

Lahore, after a hot and humid day, is expected to see thunderstorms and heavy showers late at night. Temperatures in the city are likely to stay between 30°C and 37°C. Meteorologists also predict strong winds and more rain across Punjab in the coming days, urging residents to stay cautious, especially in areas with ongoing infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, heavy rain overnight soaked Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) issued a high alert and declared a rain emergency due to flooding concerns in low-lying areas. Saidpur received the highest rainfall at 80 mm, while other parts of the twin cities recorded between 15 mm and 40 mm.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that flash floods and rain-related incidents have caused 64 deaths and 117 injuries across the country in the past week. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit region with 23 deaths, followed by Punjab with 21. Sindh and Balochistan reported 15 and 5 deaths, respectively, as authorities continue to monitor the evolving weather conditions.