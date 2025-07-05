Punjab unveils Rs3,000 monthly ration card scheme to support 1.2 million families

The Punjab government has launched a landmark ration card subsidy programme to assist 1.2 million low-income families across the province. Under this scheme, each registered household will receive a monthly ration subsidy of Rs3,000 to meet their basic food needs. Punjab Labour Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar called it the biggest welfare initiative in the province’s history, focusing primarily on the labour class.

The programme will be rolled out in phases, beginning in seven districts: Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Kasur, and Lahore. New districts will be added every month, and the full distribution is expected to be completed within five to six months. A central database will help ensure transparency in beneficiary identification and reduce duplication.

The Labour Department is coordinating with the Bank of Punjab, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and other relevant departments for smooth implementation. The minister assured that daily monitoring will be done, and strict action will be taken to prevent any deductions or irregularities by agents or retailers involved in distribution.

In addition to the ration subsidy, the provincial government is introducing several welfare upgrades. These include modernising social security hospitals with advanced medical equipment, launching double shifts at healthcare facilities, and upgrading daycare centres to support working mothers. These steps aim to improve access to essential health and childcare services for working-class families.

Furthermore, the minister confirmed full enforcement of the minimum wage policy, ensuring Rs40,000 per month for workers throughout Punjab. Authorities believe this comprehensive effort will not only reduce the financial burden on families but also uplift the overall quality of life for the province’s underprivileged population.