Pakistan women’s team gears up for Ireland tour with Karachi camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that a comprehensive skills and fitness training camp for the national women’s cricket team will be held in Karachi from July 7 to August 2. The camp is being organized in preparation for the team’s upcoming tour of Ireland, where they will play a three-match T20I series.

A total of 24 players have been invited to attend the 27-day camp, which will be conducted at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre and Oval Ground in Karachi. The camp aims to enhance player performance, physical fitness, and match readiness before the international series.

During the camp, players will undergo intensive net sessions, match simulations, and fitness drills under the supervision of national coaches and support staff. The Women’s Selection Committee will evaluate the players and select a final 15-member squad for the Ireland tour based on performances during the camp.

The final squad will continue pre-tour preparations from July 28 to August 2 in Karachi before departing for Ireland on August 3. The three T20Is will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground on August 7, 10, and 11.

The Ireland tour is seen as a vital opportunity for Pakistan’s women’s team to gain international experience, strengthen team dynamics, and test young talent in overseas conditions. It will also serve as preparation for future ICC events and bilateral series.