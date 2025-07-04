Shehbaz, Erdogan seal closer defence, trade alliance at ECO summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday at the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan. They conducted a comprehensive review of Pakistan–Türkiye relations and discussed shared interests in the region.

They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, energy, regional connectivity, and investment. Additionally, they explored joint initiatives in counter-terrorism and security collaboration.

PM Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan’s strong resolve to work closely with Türkiye on peace, stability, and sustainable development. He highlighted the importance of utilizing ECO platforms to implement progress. Erdogan echoed the commitment and welcomed further high-level dialogue.

Both leaders agreed to accelerate exchanges between their governments and ministries to ensure prompt implementation of shared agreements. They also discussed joint regional infrastructure and energy corridor initiatives to benefit regional connectivity.

During his two-day visit to Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz also met with Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The trip underscores Pakistan’s efforts to deepen regional partnerships and advance cooperative development projects.