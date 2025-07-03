Pakistan’s role praised in Iran-Israel ceasefire, says interior minister Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s armed forces for playing a key role in helping broker the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Speaking at a meeting with religious scholars in Islamabad, he proudly stated, “There is a uniform behind this ceasefire too,” highlighting the military’s contribution.

Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan should take pride in its diplomatic efforts and global role. He thanked the religious scholars from various sects for attending the meeting and praised them for promoting peace, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman for fostering unity across sects.

Discussing recent regional tensions, Naqvi said that Pakistan successfully defended itself in the recent conflict with India. He mentioned that India’s missile attacks failed, while Pakistan responded with precision, avoiding civilian casualties. “One of our missiles hit an Indian oil depot, yet spared civilian lives,” he added, noting that Pakistan is celebrating Independence Day with renewed passion.

The minister also stressed the importance of involving religious scholars in efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to him, the battle against extremism cannot be won without support from local communities and scholars who guide public sentiment and promote unity.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry echoed Naqvi’s views, applauding scholars for fulfilling their duties with responsibility. He called for continued efforts to defeat terrorism and avoid falling into sectarian conflicts, which could weaken the nation. He praised Pakistan’s security forces for their courage and dedication.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, head of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, also commended Pakistan’s role in international peace efforts. He credited the success of military operations and diplomatic initiatives to national unity and faith. He urged the public to maintain harmony during Muharram, warning against provocation and promoting peaceful observance of religious practices.