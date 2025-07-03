Bajaur: A tragedy that demands reflection

By Rimsha Azhar

A devastating tragedy unfolded yesterday in Bajaur when a remote-controlled bomb blast claimed the lives of the Assistant Commissioner and members of the district administration as they toured the area around two in the afternoon. The attack was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, removing any doubt that this was not a random act but a deliberate strike at the heart of state authority. It is difficult to see this as anything but an assault not just on a public official, but on the very idea of governance in a region once promised a new beginning. Bajaur, like other parts of the former FATA, was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 with the promise of constitutional inclusion, development, and a peaceful future. The goal was to integrate the region into the national fold, extend access to justice, improve policing, establish functioning courts, and offer educational and economic opportunity to its youth. But years later, the ground reality continues to expose painful contradictions. The very officers meant to uphold these reforms are left exposed, often without adequate security, institutional backing, or systemic protection. Their presence represents the first line of connection between the local population and the state, yet that connection remains fragile. Militants understand this and strike where the state is most visible but least defended. The result is more than a loss of life, it is the erosion of public trust, the deepening of fear, and the slow unraveling of confidence in the state’s ability to safeguard its own. In 2024, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 670 terror attacks. Pakistan now ranks second in the world on the Global Terrorism Index, a harsh statistic that speaks to a sustained crisis. The official responses have been largely predictable: military operations and announcements of financial compensation. Yet these gestures, while necessary, feel hollow without a long-term vision. What is needed now is not just force but foresight, a renewed commitment to structural reform. Digital surveillance systems, intelligence coordination, and district-level security planning must be implemented urgently. Civil officers need both moral and material protection to do their jobs without becoming targets. Just as urgently, there must be sustained investment in de-radicalization and youth engagement. These communities deserve more than crisis response. They need hope that is built into classrooms, employment programs, and centres that offer not only moderate religious education but also a path toward stable, productive futures. The youth of Bajaur deserve the same chances as those in Islamabad or Lahore, yet they remain suspended between policy promises and a reality marked by violence. The martyrdom of the Assistant Commissioner is not simply a loss for his family or colleagues, it is a warning that unless the state begins to take its presence in these regions as seriously as those who seek to undo it, the cost of inaction will continue to be paid in lives and in trust.

The writer is a PhD scholar at the University of the Punjab. She can be reached at [email protected].