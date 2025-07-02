Pakistan’s extreme rain and floods kill 64 in one week, warns govt

Heavy downpours and flash floods have killed 64 people and injured 117 across Pakistan over the past week, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported. The latest deaths underscore the growing severity of climate-driven weather events.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw the worst impact, with 23 lives lost, including 10 children. In the Swat Valley, 14 people were swept away amid a sudden wall of floodwater. The authorities are still searching for missing persons and assessing the damages.

In Punjab, heavy rains caused building collapses and flash floods that claimed 21 lives, 11 of them children. Sindh reported 15 deaths, while Balochistan lost 5 lives. The 117 injured are receiving treatment in local hospitals, with some in serious condition.

The NDMA warned that heavy rain and flood risks will continue through Saturday, urging people to steer clear of rivers and low-lying areas. Meanwhile, flash flood alerts are now routinely issued to vulnerable districts.

These recent casualties follow 32 deaths in May due to severe storms and hail, highlighting a pattern. In 2022, catastrophic monsoon floods submerged one-third of the country and killed approximately 1,700 people. Experts warn that Pakistan—home to over 255 million—remains highly exposed to climate change. Authorities are calling for urgent improvements in early warning systems, drainage infrastructure, and disaster preparedness.