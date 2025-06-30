Islamabad kicks off 12-day vaccination drive for unprotected children

The federal capital Islamabad has launched the third phase of its immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases. The launch event was held at Basic Health Centre Golra, with Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, MNA Anjum Aqeel, and officials from WHO, UNICEF, and the Health Department in attendance.

The campaign, named “Big Catch-Up”, aims to vaccinate children who missed routine immunization during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting today, the 12-day campaign will provide vaccines to protect children against 12 life-threatening diseases, including polio and measles.

Speaking at the event, Minister Mustafa Kamal stressed the urgency of vaccinations. He warned that without polio drives, Pakistan could see 25,000 new cases every year. He also pointed to serious national issues like poor sewerage systems, rapid population growth, and limited resources, which are pushing the country toward a health crisis.

The health minister urged parents to get their children vaccinated, emphasizing that immunization is the only way to protect them from dangerous diseases. He called for community cooperation to ensure the success of the campaign.

Global health bodies and local officials stressed that such vaccination drives are critical to reaching unvaccinated children, especially after disruptions caused by Covid-19. The campaign will be supported by field teams, door-to-door visits, and awareness efforts across Islamabad.