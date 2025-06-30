IHC demands explanation from govt for avoiding Aafia Siddiqui’s US case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday questioned the federal government’s decision not to become a party in the ongoing US legal case involving Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. The court demanded a clear explanation and legal reasoning for the refusal.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing on a petition filed by Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui regarding her sister’s health and repatriation. During the session, the additional attorney general told the court that the government had chosen not to offer legal assistance or intervene in the US proceedings.

The court strongly objected to the lack of explanation and asked, “On what grounds was this decision made?” Justice Khan reminded the officials that all government decisions must be based on proper legal justification, especially in constitutional matters.

He added that decisions made without reasons are unacceptable in a constitutional court. The IHC directed the government to present a detailed explanation at the next hearing to justify its approach in Dr. Aafia’s case.

This development comes as public pressure grows for the government to take stronger steps in securing Aafia Siddiqui’s return to Pakistan. The court has also previously ordered a delegation to be sent to the US in connection with the case.

The hearing has been adjourned until Friday, July 4, with the court expecting a full report on the government’s position and possible future actions regarding Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation.