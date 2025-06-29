‘Night of Champions’ in Riyadh: Cena beats Punk to retain WWE Undisputed Championship title

WWE’s Night of Champions delivered a dramatic spectacle in Riyadh on Saturday night, headlined by John Cena retaining his undisputed WWE Championship title against CM Punk in their first singles clash in 12 years.

In a highly anticipated bout, Cena and Punk revisited their storied rivalry with the championship on the line. But what promised to be a classic was thrown into chaos as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Penta and Sami Zayn all made appearances, interfering throughout the match.

Despite the disruptions, Cena prevailed, setting the stage for a blockbuster SummerSlam rematch with Cody Rhodes at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, US. A view of the packed Kingdom Arena in Riyadh during Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions. (AN photo by Jafer Alsaleh)

Earlier in the night, Rhodes booked his ticket to that championship match by capturing the King of the Ring crown, defeating Randy Orton in a hard-fought tournament final. It was the second consecutive year Orton fell short at this stage, while Rhodes celebrated a milestone victory and immediately declared his SummerSlam intentions.

On the women’s side, Jade Cargill’s rise continued as she overpowered Asuka to claim the Queen of the Ring title. Cargill is now in line for a championship opportunity at SummerSlam, although the situation remains fluid with Tiffany Stratton currently holding the title, Naomi possessing the Money in the Bank contract, and the Evolution all-women’s event on the horizon.

In the only title change of the evening, Solo Sikoa dethroned Jacob Fatu with the help of JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and debutant Hikuleo, who made a striking first appearance in WWE after a stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fans react as action take place inside the packed Kingdom Arena in Riyadh during Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions. (AN photo by Jafer Alsaleh)

Elsewhere on the Riyadh card, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a street fight — a first for any WWE show in the Kingdom — while Sami Zayn earned a crowd-pleasing victory over Karrion Kross.

The 11th edition of Night of Champions confirmed Riyadh’s growing reputation as a key stop on WWE’s global calendar, setting the stage for an electrifying road to SummerSlam later this summer.