Ranjit Singh anniversary marked in Lahore, but Indian Sikh pilgrims denied entry

Pakistan observed the 186th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on Saturday at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, with heartfelt tributes and religious ceremonies. However, the absence of Indian Sikh pilgrims overshadowed the commemorations.

Despite Pakistan’s official invitation, Indian authorities did not allow Sikh devotees to attend the event, drawing strong criticism from Sikh leaders and human rights groups. Many condemned the decision as a violation of religious freedom and an act of discrimination.

Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Chairperson of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), addressed the gathering and praised Ranjit Singh for his legacy of religious tolerance. He called the Indian government’s action a “grave injustice” against the global Sikh community.

Thousands of local Sikh devotees gathered at Ranjit Singh’s samadhi to offer prayers and honor the Sikh ruler known for fostering interfaith harmony. Officials highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to preserve Sikh heritage sites, including the restoration of Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, and Dera Sahib.

Additional Secretary Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar, said the event symbolized Pakistan’s commitment to peace and religious harmony. He added that international pilgrims often return with deep respect for Pakistan’s hospitality and care.

Sardar Bishan Singh, former head of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, expressed deep disappointment over India’s refusal. He noted that while minorities feel protected in Pakistan, the denial left the global Sikh community heartbroken. The ceremony ended with Sikh prayers and a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s dedication to religious inclusion.