PM directs NDMA to boost coordination amid heavy rainfall alerts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to enhance coordination with all provincial governments following forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible flooding. During a phone call on Saturday, he discussed the latest weather developments with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The NDMA chief briefed the prime minister on the ongoing rainfall situation across the country. He highlighted the risks posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), urban flooding, and other related hazards expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. In response, the prime minister urged close collaboration with provincial and district authorities to ensure timely disaster response.

To strengthen the country’s readiness, the prime minister directed the NDMA to maintain constant communication with local rescue teams and emergency services. He emphasized that quick and joint action is critical, especially in northern and vulnerable regions, to reduce risk to lives and infrastructure.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the use of mobile alerts to keep the public informed about weather developments. He stressed the importance of sharing early warnings with citizens to help them prepare for any emergency. The goal, he said, is to minimize panic and ensure safety through real-time updates.

Meanwhile, the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has already issued region-specific weather alerts. These warnings cover multiple areas and caution about heavy downpours, flash floods, and the potential for landslides and GLOFs. The alerts are aimed at ensuring swift action from authorities and preparedness from citizens.

As weather conditions remain unpredictable, the federal government is taking proactive steps to manage the impact. With continuous monitoring and improved coordination, authorities are working to protect communities and reduce the damage from extreme weather events.